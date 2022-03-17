DALLAS (KDAF) — In need of some cute, animal-centered news? We’ve got your back. The Dallas Zoo says its two tiger cubs have passed their swim test and will now be able to explore their full tiger habitat.

Back at the beginning of the year, the zoo announced the names of the two cubs, Nety and Rudi, after conservationists who help save critically endangered Sumatran tigers. Now, they’re growing up before their very eyes, and the public’s eyes too.

The Dallas Zoo says, “Nety & Rudi passed their swim test today, which means they’re ready to explore the full tiger habitat! Since the tiger habitat includes a water feature, zoologists have to be sure the cubs are able to enter and exit the water safely. These brave cubs were excellent swimmers!”