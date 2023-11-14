The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Did you know that the TSA has an adoption program for pups who fail to become police dogs?

Many of the dogs either failed due to their lack of training, being too active or even having too nice of a temperament! (Cuteness overload)

The Canine Adoption Program is located in San Antonio. Approved applicants must travel to Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas where the dogs are located, the TSA mentioned.

“These dogs are highly active and in most cases, untrained and not housebroken, but with proper training and care, they can be a great addition to families. On occasion, there are dogs that have been retired from government service,” according to the TSA.

For some dogs, giving out hugs is way better than sniffing out drugs.