DALLAS (KDAF) — For a limited time only, you can purchase Dallas Zoo’s Adopt-An-Animal Package for $89 as a part of its Valentine’s Day Special.

Their full Adopt-An-Animal package includes a super-soft plush that can be mailed to you or sent to someone else as a gift. Benefits also include a certificate, an educational zookeeper report, an exclusive photo of the animal you adopted and two general admission tickets to the zoo.

The list of adoptable animals is an African lion, African elephant, clouded leopard, a two-toed sloth, western lowland gorilla, Caribbean flamingo and reticulated giraffe.

For more information, click here.