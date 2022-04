DALLAS (KDAF) — Looking for your forever friend? Here’s a promotion for you!

From now until April 24, you can adopt a pet at Dallas Animal Services without having to pay an adoption fee!

Their main shelter is located at 1818 North Westmoreland Rd. In-person adoption hours are as follows:

Thursday – Friday: 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Saturday – Sunday: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information, visit bedallas90.org.