ARLINGTON, Tx. (KDAF) — Adopt a pet for as low as $10 during the Arlington Animal Services Winter Pawlympics adoption special.

The $10 adoption fee will only be for animals that fall into the shelter’s VIP category, meeting the following criteria: time in shelter, available space in shelter, senior pet more than 8-years-old, heartworm positive dogs, FIV positive cats, behavior/special needs of animals or at the discretion of the kennel supervisor or shelter manager.

There will also be other pets available for adoption that don’t fall into the VIP category for a $75 adoption fee. To find more information, including a list of available and VIP animals, click here.