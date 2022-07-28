DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time to get your dance on at Vitruvian Park in Addison. Throughout the month of August, the park will be hosting its Vitruvian Salsa Festival.

Every Saturday night in August, North Texans will have the chance to dance their hearts out at Vitruvian Park’s amphitheater.

Officials have released the full lineup of artists scheduled to play, including a Texas-based Latin fusion group. Here is the official lineup:

Aug. 6 – Grupo Cache

Aug. 13 – Bamuaya

Aug. 20 – Cro-Cro Y Su Tumbaka

Aug. 27 – Havana NRG

The events are free and open to the public. Vitruvian Park is located at 3996 Vitruvian Way. For more information, click here.