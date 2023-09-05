DALLAS (KDAF) — “Prost!”

You don’t have to go to Germany to celebrate Oktoberfest!

Abby Morales, the special events director for Addison, says the Addison Oktoberfest event will be a celebration of the German culture. It will include food, music and of course beer!

“We probably average about 120,000 servings of beer over the course of the four days. We’re excited to partner with Paulaner which is one of the beers that’s approved to actually be served in the Munich October Fest. So that’s sort of our authentic tie to October,” Morales said.

The event has been named one of the top October Fests in the country by publications like USA Today. The event will highlight some new additions to the event, such as allowing all dogs and their owners to participate in “Sunday Hunday”. Morales also mentions that participants can dress in traditional German attire but it is not mandatory.

The event takes place from Sept. 14 to 17 at Addison Circle Park. Watch the full interview above.

Addison Oktoberfest