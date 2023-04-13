DALLAS(KDAF)— Storms have a chance of developing quickly in North Texas which could bring hail, tornados, and damaging winds. The dry land could increase the possibility of a storm.

NWS Fort Worth said “A dryline will invade the region on Friday. Although a strong cap will be in place, the humid air ahead of the dryline will be very unstable. If storms are able to develop Friday afternoon, they would quickly intensify and become strong or severe, with damaging winds and large hail both possible”.

Friday night, temperatures will drop down to the high 50’s or low 60’s. The mornings will continue to have warmer temperatures.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Today will be another warm and mostly sunny day with highs near 80, give or take a few degrees. Tonight will be another cool night, but slightly warmer than a previous couple of nights”.

Saturday morning, a cold front is expected to move in North Texas, which may also bring severe weather but nothing confirmed yet.

NWS Fort Worth said, “A cold front will move through the region on Saturday. A few (potentially severe) storms may develop ahead of the front Saturday afternoon, primarily across East Texas”.

We’re going to have a cooler day on Sunday, but it won’t be freezing. The skies will be clear and sunny.

NWS Fort Worth,” Sunday will be cooler with low humidity”.