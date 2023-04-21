DALLAS (KDAF) — The Star in Frisco will host Country Music’s Party of the Year. You better bring your cowboy boots, ’cause it’s gonna be a hoedown! Yee-haw!

Get ready for three days filled with live country music and fun leading up to the 58th ACM Awards.

The world’s biggest Country Music show will take place at 7 p.m. on May 11th, at the Ford Center at The Star. It will be hosted by country legends Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks.

So you’re probably wanting to know what to expect? We’ve gone the extra mile to give y’all a good ol’ breakdown of what’s comin’ up!

Complete Event Line-Up: May 9th through May 11th

ACM Country Kickoff at The Star — May 9th, May 10th

A free two-day music and entertainment festival and does not require tickets. Kickoff starts at 3 pm ending at 10 pm CT. A detailed performance schedule for the performance stage, as well as a map of the full festival footprint, will be released in the coming weeks. For more info, click here.

ACM Songs & Stories Powered by The Bluebird Cafe + NSAI —May 10th

A private industry celebration of the top songwriters of the past year.

Topgolf Tee-Off & Rock On presented by VGT by Aristocrat Gaming — May 10th

A star-studded golf tournament that will bring together country music artists, industry members, and fans to raise funds and awareness for ACM Lifting Lives. Topgolf in The Colony will host this unforgettable evening, beginning at 4:15 p.m. CT. Texas’ premier golf and entertainment destination will host a tee-off skills tournament.

ACM Lifting Lives LIVE: Morgan Wallen & Friends — May 10th

Following the golf tournament, grab those Whiskey Glasses and head on down to a live concert on the green at Topgolf The Colony. It is currently sold out, however, StubHub has some tickets available if you have the extra coins to splurge!

“The concert … will bring reigning ACM Album of the Year winner Morgan Wallen and his friends, reigning ACM Songwriter of the Year HARDY, reigning ACM New Female Artist and Song of the Year winner Lainey Wilson, ERNEST, Bailey Zimmerman, and DJ 13lackbeard to the stage on the Topgolf green,” ACM said.

58th Academy of Country Music Awards – May 11th

Country Music’s biggest night will take place May 11th! Country music legends, Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks will host the 58th Academy of Country Music Awards. The awards show will be at the Ford Center at the Star in Frisco at 7 p.m. CT. Limited tickets are still available via SeatGeek.

Can’t attend? No worries! The full rebroadcast will stream for free on Friday, May 12 on Freevee. The CMAs are also partnering with Prime Video to offer an exclusive global live stream.

For more information on all the events mentioned, click here.