We're now well into the fall season as October has set in but don't expect cool temperatures anytime soon in North Texas.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says that the midweek forecast will bring forth more of the same with warm and dry temperatures along with an elevated threat for new fires to start.

“Mostly clear, warm and dry weather will continue today (Wednesday) through Thursday with highs from the mid 80s to the lower 90s with lows from the mid 50s to the lower 60s. The warm and dry weather along with ongoing drought conditions will result in an elevated threat for new fire starts,” NWS Fort Worth said.

As the weekend comes into the picture, warmer than normal temps are expected to hit the region but the weather will remain pleasant. Dallas-Fort Worth will see temps as high as 89 on Friday, while Saturday will see a high of 83.

The center said, “High temperatures this weekend into early next week will be slightly above seasonal normal values but still pleasant with highs in the 80s.”

Here’s a quick look at the dry spell hitting DFW, “For the second time this year, DFW is enduring one of the longest dry spells on record. DFW Airport hasn’t had any rainfall since September 4. Through October 5, this is 31 consecutive days without any precipitation. (The current stretch without measurable rainfall is at 33 days.)”

