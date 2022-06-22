DALLAS (KDAF) — We know you probably don’t want to hear this but experts say it’s not going to get cooler this Wednesday in North Texas.

According to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth, highs will be in the upper 90s with temperatures getting to around 101-102.

“Above normal temperatures will continue today with highs warming into the upper 90s to near 101 to 102 degrees. Heat index values will range from 98 to 105 degrees across the region. Expect southerly to southeasterly winds around 5 to 10 mph,” National Weather Service officials said on Twitter.

Photo courtesy National Weather Service Fort Worth via Twitter