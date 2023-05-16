DALLAS(KDAF) — For the month of AAPI, we are highlighting different Asian-owned businesses in the Dallas area. It is in the spirit of celebration and community that we shine a spotlight on local businesses, aiming to highlight their contributions to the local economy and the shaping of the cultural fabric in the city.

Owners, Sofian Lim and Yenni Haryyanti

Owners Yenni Haryyanti and Sofian Lim have brought a unique and different taste to the DFW area. Carrollton’s Angel Touch Kitchen is a hidden food truck gem cooking and serving authentic Indonesian flavors.

Harryanti spoke of her and her husband’s start, as well as what called them to share their culture and food.

“In 2013, our family decided to move to Plano, Texas, and we just kind of continued to share our passion for cooking. My husband has a lot of experience background in restaurants as well. He worked for a lot of Japanese restaurants before we opened a sushi food truck in California. So we just love eating we’re foodies… Every time there is a new cuisine or a new restaurant, we always love you know to go. Of course, when we had kids things started slowing down. But it did not stop us from showcasing our Indonesian cuisine to our friends,” she said.

After receiving praise for their delicious dishes, Yenni and her husband, Sofian Lim, a seasoned restaurant cook himself, recognized an opportunity to share their heritage and food with others. “We’re just here to introduce the culture, and also the cuisine to the people in Dallas,” she said.

Nasi Tumpeng is popular for celebrations, graduation, birthdays, etc.

From fragrant Beef Rendang to Nasi Tumpeng, each dish since opening its doors in 2021, has become a testament to their passion and expertise.

Dishes and even ingredients are carefully prepared as Haryyanti describes, “Our ingredients are basically from scratch. Like to make the curry paste… We have to compile all these ingredients like it’s more than eight to 10 ingredients just to make, then we have to grind them and blend them ourselves,” she said.

Their entrepreneurial journey has not been an easy road without challenges. However, their advice to aspiring AAPI entrepreneurs is to believe in themselves, persevere, and continue to dream. They emphasize the importance of seizing opportunities and staying determined despite obstacles.

“Believe in yourself and just continue to dream you know, because the opportunity is always there for you to take, it’s whether you want to take a step and then do it or not,” She said.