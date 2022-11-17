DALLAS (KDAF) — A new AAA report is predicting a significant uptick in Thanksgiving travel this year, one that puts travel almost back to pre-pandemic levels.

The report, commissioned on Nov. 15, predicts more than 54 million people will travel 50 miles or more away from home. 49 million people of that total are expected to travel by car. 4.5 million people are expected to fly to their Thanksgiving destinations.

“Families and friends are eager to spend time together this Thanksgiving, one of the busiest for travel in the past two decades,” says Paula Twidale, AAA’s Senior Vice President of Travel. “Plan ahead and pack your patience, whether you’re driving or flying.”

This all is about a 1.5% increase from 2021, where the U.S. saw 53.8 million Thanksgiving travelers with 48.5 million of those traveling by car and 4.18 million traveling by plane.

For the full AAA report, click here.