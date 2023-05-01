DALLAS(KDAF)—The morning temperature was in the low 50s, but the afternoon temperature is expected to reach the mid 70s and 80s. Tuesday,we could see rain but chances are low.

NWS Fort Worth said, “The start of the work week and the month of May will be very pleasant with a partly cloudy sky and near seasonal temperatures. Highs will range from the lower 70s in the northeast to the lower 80s in the southwest. Lows will be mainly in the 50s. An east wind will prevail today and tonight between 5 and 10 mph”.

It will mostly be sunny skies with cool to mid warm temperatures, but you should check your local news channel if the weather changes.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Pleasant and generally quiet weather conditions will continue through Wednesday. Temperatures will range from the upper 70s to mid-80s. There is a low chance of showers/storms across the far western zones late Tuesday night”.

North Texas is expected to experience storms on Thursday. There is a possibility of heavy rain continuing through the weekend.

NWS Fort Worth said, “A warming trend is expected towards the second half of the week. Chances for showers and storms return Thursday through the weekend, so continue to check back over the coming days as more details become available”.