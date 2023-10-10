The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The trend of “sophisticated buffets” and posh brunch spots has always been a Dallasite’s dream destination. We think we have found a place that can offer you both for a good price.

Crown Block is known for its atmosphere, rare steaks and seafood. The restaurant is open for service each Sunday from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for its Sunday brunch menu.

“The all-inclusive experience is priced at $80 per person. Available for additional purchase are the customizable Bloody Mary Bar, espresso drinks, mimosa flights and craft cocktails,” their website said.

Located in the Reunion Tower, the steakhouse experience comes equipped with a beautiful skyline with buffet stations including a seafood bar, a dessert bar and a sushi bar.

“Experience morning views of the skyline while indulging in one of ten plated entrée options such as Fried Chicken and Waffles with caviar; a breakfast “B.E.L.T” with thick cut bacon, soft scrambled eggs, heirloom tomato and sourdough toast; Fluffy Masa Pancake with berry jam and maple butter; or the Wagyu Croquetta Benedict with farm eggs and asparagus,” their website mentioned.

For more information on brunch and a menu preview, click here.