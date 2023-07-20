This upcoming restaurant says they are, "the best way to end a great night."

The video above is on a previous segment of another restaurant in the DFW area.

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s a late night and you’re starting the weekend or perhaps you are ending it, whats the best way to end a great night?

Well according to the popular Arkansas spot, Plomo Quesadillas, ” All Great Nights End at Plomo!”

Soon Dallas will have a glimpse of what it means to have a Plomo night, with the restaurant finally coming to Texas.

Coming later this year, Plomo will be located at 1802 McMillian Ave. For more information on this new spot for music and quesadillas, check out their social media.