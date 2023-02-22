DALLAS (KDAF) — Waxahachie is getting a newly renovated H-E-B Plus!

H-E-B began its expansion in the city around early 2023. The new H-E-B Plus will feature more than just groceries. They will also include a 2-lane pharmacy drive-thru, an expanded Curbside area with more dedicated parking, and a True Texas BBQ restaurant. This will provide the community with more options for shopping and dining.

Store officials said the store will remain open during these renovations, which are expected to be completed in 2024. This will allow the store to continue serving customers while the updates are taking place.

This is part of H-E-B’s effort to provide a one-stop shop for all of its customers’ needs. By providing these options, they can make it easier and more convenient for customers to get what they need without having to go to multiple stores.

Some upgrades to existing areas include:

Additional checkout lanes, ample self-checkout options

Larger Bakery department with a wide selection of artisan bread, large varieties of desserts, pastries, and cakes

Full-service seafood counter with bigger service case and fresh seafood seven days a week

Expanded Meat Market Department with a full-service counter.

Healthy living department with bulk food items, supplements, and nut grinding station

As the #1 beer and wine retailer in Texas, the store will have an expanded craft beer and wine section with a sampling station

Beauty department with a wide selection of cosmetics and other beauty items

Texas backyard with outdoor essentials

Fuel station with an upgraded look