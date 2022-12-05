DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the first weekend of December in North Texas was filled with some holiday fun thanks to the Dallas Holiday Parade and some pretty good weather for those out shopping and enjoying all the fun North Texas has to offer.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports a cloudy Monday morning to kick things off in the region, but it will clear as the day moves on. Something to note, it will be unseasonably warm and humid throughout North Texas.

“After a cloudy start to the day, skies will partially clear late this morning and this afternoon with high temperatures climbing into the 70s. Winds will be breezy out of the southwest during the afternoon hours with gusts around 25 mph,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

For the rest of the week, North Texas will be warmer than normal with some rain chances in the middle of the week. NWS Fort Worth shared these weather highlights:

Above-average temps through the majority of the week

Front set to stall near the Red River with widespread rain chances Tuesday into Wednesday

Cold front pushes through region later in the week bringing back cooler temperatures and low rain chances

“Warm and humid conditions with mostly cloudy skies and periodic chances for rain are in store for the upcoming work week. A cold front looks to push through the region later in the week allowing for slightly cooler temperatures,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas