DALLAS (KDAF) — Your North Texas weekend weather will be filled with seasonable temperatures and a slight chance of rain. Here’s what NWS Fort Worth says you should be expecting during the first weekend in June.

“A slight chance of storms will continue over the weekend. Otherwise, temperatures will be on the increase with highs approaching triple digits across the southwest counties on Sunday.”

Saturday is expected to be partly sunny with a slight chance of storms (not likely to become severe), highs ranging from the mid 80s to the mid 90s and winds from the southeast at around 10 MPH.

Saturday night will see partly cloudy skies with isolated storms across the northeast, lows in the 60s-70s and similar winds as the daytime.

Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with highs ranging from the upper 80s to near 100 across the regions.

NWS FORT WORTH

“It is going to be a VERY HOT week across North and Central Texas next week. Many locations will see temperatures soar into the triple digits. Though the week will begin rain-free, rain/storm chances return mid-week and will likely continue into the weekend.”

NWS FORT WORTH