DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s going to be stormy overnight in North Texas and you need to know what to expect, so, we checked out what NWS Fort Worth has to say about the activity Friday night.

“A chance of showers and storms will continue tonight in the vicinity of an upper level disturbance, as it moves east across the region. As this activity exits to the east, a second storm complex will approach from the northwest. These storms will weaken the farther southeast trey get, and should be limited to areas along and west of I-35.”

Friday night, scattered showers and storms will remain possible and the best rain chances will be on either side of I-20 in the vicinity of an upper level disturbance. “A few strong storms are possible, but severe weather is unlikely.”

Overnight, showers and storms approach from the northwest; the storms will weaken the farther southeast they move. Again, a few strong storms are possible, but severe weather is unlikely. Expect lows in the ranging from the mid-to-high 60s.

NWS FORT WORTH