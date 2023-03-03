DALLAS (KDAF) — It was a stormy Thursday in North Texas as a line of damaging thunderstorms made its way through the region with a concentrated area of damage in the Metroplex; now that the storms are over, it’s going to be a pleasant evening Friday night and on Saturday.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports peak wind speeds from automated weather stations around the Metroplex, “A line of damaging thunderstorms moved through North and Central Texas yesterday with a concentrated area of damage in the Metroplex.

“Many of the automated weather stations across the region recorded severe winds with speeds near 80 mph in several locations. This is a look at some of the peak wind speeds and radar imagery as the storms moved through.”

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The center adds that Friday night and Saturday will be pleasant feeling with clear skies; highs on the first Saturday of March will be in the 70s.

“Overnight lows will drop into the low to mid 40s unclear clear skies and decreasing wind speeds. Tomorrow, expect sunny skies and highs reaching the upper 60s to upper 70s. Winds will be out of the south/southwest at 5 to 15 mph,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

Here’s a look at the week-long outlook in North Texas:

“A warm-up will occur late this weekend through early next week, followed by another cold front. The front, along with an upper level disturbance, will bring a chance of rain for the midweek period, followed by cooler weather for the second half of the week,” the center said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas