DALLAS (KDAF) — It will be a warm and humid Friday in North Texas with some possible isolated storms along the northern part of the region according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

NWS Fort Worth says morning clouds will soon scatter as the afternoon sets in. There will be a low chance for a thunderstorm along the Red River through late Friday. Highs will be in the mid to high 80s with winds from the south ranging from 15-25 mph. Rain chances are at 10% or less.

“Cloudy skies this morning will become partly sunny by afternoon with temperatures in the mid 80s and increasing humidity. There is a low chance for storms mainly along the Red River late this afternoon into late evening. Any storms that develop could be severe.”