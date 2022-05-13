DALLAS (KDAF) — The heat is going to continue on Friday and into the weekend for North Texas, morning lows will be in the 60s, near 70 with afternoon highs ranging in the 90s. The weekend won’t quite get started before some law chances for rain across western North Texas.

“Another hot weekend is on tap for North and Central Texas. High temperatures will be in the 90s, with areas west of I-35 reaching 100 to 102 degrees on Sunday. Plenty of sunshine is expected with southerly winds between 10 to 20 mph,” NWS Fort Worth says.

As afternoon falls on Friday, storms will approach from the west and north; a storm or two could contain some damaging wind gusts and hail. “There is a slight chance of thunderstorms across the northwest half of the region Friday afternoon and evening. Thunderstorms are expected to develop along a dryline and a stationary front this afternoon, making their approach from the north and west.”

As evening comes, isolated storms will linger with damaging wind gusts remaining possible. As of 10 p.m. you can expect temps to range from 75-80. “Storms will diminish mid to late Friday evening as they move east. Some areas, however, may see a little bit of rain before storms dissipate. In addition, a few storms may contain damaging wind gusts and small hail before it is all said and done. Otherwise, another hot and breezy day can be expected.”