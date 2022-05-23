DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, North Texans, it looks like the near-100-degree weather is gone (for now) and storm weather is here to get your work week started.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth says storm chances are expected through the middle of the work week across North and Central Texas. Thunderstorms will more than likely develop across parts of West Texas Monday afternoon and approach North Texas by the evening time.

More storms will show up on Tuesday with a line of storms during the nighttime to continue into Wednesday morning. Some isolated severe weather is possible along with locally heavy rainfall and flooding.

During the potential severe weather late Monday, Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday, there will be a high certainty for localized heavy rainfall along and east of I-35 — the main threats of the severe weather and storms will be gusty winds, large hail and heavy rainfall.

NWS Fort Worth wants your to keep up with the latest forecast as well as have several sources to receive your weather infol.