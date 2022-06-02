DALLAS (KDAF) — Scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms are possible through the afternoon as a cold front is moving south through North into Central Texas, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.

The center adds that pockets of heavy rainfall combined with the slow movement and training of storms could lead to localized flooding concerns. “Severe weather is not anticipated but gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall possible with the stronger storms.”

Check out the GIF below of the rain chances North Texas will see on Thursday:

NWS FORT WORTH

Earlier, NWS Fort Worth said, “A wet morning for many of us. Showers & storms will continue through the day as a cold front moves across the region. Gusty winds possible & pockets of heavy rainfall combined with the slow movement/training of storms may lead to localized flooding concerns.”