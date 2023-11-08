DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s official! Nintendo has gotten the green light for a beloved character to also hit the silver screen.

The Legend of Zelda will be hitting the screens in partnership with Sony Pictures, the Japanese company said Wednesday. The film will be directed by Wes Ball, who is also responsible for Maze Runner films as well as the upcoming “Planet of the Apes” film.

Shigeru Miyamoto, the Nintendo executive, is adamant that the movie won’t be released until it is perfected.

“I realize there are so many Zelda fans, and we cannot betray their expectations. That is a big hurdle. But we are ready,” said Miyamoto.

(Thus we are hoping the Sonic controversy is behind us…)

This doesn’t come as a surprise, as another Nintendo favorite made box office history this year with the Super Mario Bros. Movie bringing in $1.3 billion.

The release date of the new Zelda movie has not been announced. For now, enjoy the latest Zelda game, Tears of the Kingdom!