The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — As the weather reaches freezing temperatures, the Salvation Army of North Texas and the North Texas Area Command have established warming centers for those looking for places to stay.

Most centers, if not all, will be open during operational hours if the forecast is 36 degrees or below, for more than two days.

DALLAS COUNTY

Residents are able to seek any of the 43 recreation centers or 29 libraries for shelter during normal business hours for relief from the cold. A warming center has been set up in Fair Park for those in need. Other warming center locations can be found here.

Temporary Inclement shelters have also been activated. Intake hours will be from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 12, 2024, and from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily thereafter, until the inclement weather triggers are no longer met.

Need transportation? Click here for more information.

DENTON COUNTY

The City of Denton has released numerous places that will be open as warming facilities with public access. As well as a list of where meals will be served during the day and overnight. Find a complete list of all shelters and locations for meals here.

COLLIN COUNTY

Plano Corps Community Center and the McKinney Corps Community Center are open starting Jan. 12. Plano opens from 6:30 p.m. to 7 a.m. with freezing temperatures. While Mckinney will open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

TARRANT COUNTY

The Arlington Corps Community Center will be open with additional supplies to help families in need.