DALLAS (KDAF) — Brick Fest Live, known for being one of the largest Lego festivals in the U.S., is coming to Dallas Jan. 20 – 21, 2024.

Attractions are fun for all ages, including life-size Lego models, a giant brick pit with over 200,000 Legos, a Minecraft zone, a graffiti wall, a glow-in-the-dark experience, derby races, and live entertainment.

Brick Fest Live will be at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center on Jan. 20 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Jan. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information to get tickets, visit the Brick Fest Live website.