DALLAS (KDAF) – The Dallas Zoo has been keeping a surprise that surely has blown up like fireworks on the Fourth of July.

The zoo announced the birth of two of its newest family members. A baby colobus monkey and a Flamingo.

According to its Twitter post, The baby monkey was born on June 19 to proud parents, Pili and Kurka. The new addition doesn’t have a name yet.

The zoo also introduced its first flamingo chick of the season. Both babies will be making their public appearances at the Dallas Zoo very soon.