DALLAS (KDAF) – The Dallas Zoo has been keeping a surprise that surely has blown up like fireworks on the Fourth of July.

The zoo announced the birth of two of its newest family members. A baby colobus monkey and a Flamingo.

HI, BABY: Introducing the newest addition to our colobus monkey family – an adorable baby GIRL! This little one was born on June 19 to the proud second-time parents, Pili and Kuruka.



📸: Zoologist Taylor D. pic.twitter.com/XPR3dSZcJI — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) July 3, 2023

According to its Twitter post, The baby monkey was born on June 19 to proud parents, Pili and Kurka. The new addition doesn’t have a name yet.

The zoo also introduced its first flamingo chick of the season. Both babies will be making their public appearances at the Dallas Zoo very soon.

Look who’s here! Our first flamingo chick of the season has arrived! 😍 Keep your eyes peeled for this cute ball of fluff in the Flamingo Pond on your next visit. pic.twitter.com/P8yg2j4xmp — Dallas Zoo (@DallasZoo) July 1, 2023