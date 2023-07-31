This Tex-Mex extravaganza held in the heart of DFW celebrates the iconic Hatch chile, known for its smoky flavor and varying heat levels.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Hear that sizzle?

With a menu bursting with delectable dishes like Hatch chile-infused tacos, burgers, and cocktails, it’s a culinary adventure like no other.

“This year’s Hatch Chile Festival at Blue Mesa Grill promises a lineup of dishes that will leave you craving more. Brace yourself for dishes like Crispy Fried Hatch Strips with ancho crema, the perfect balance of crispiness and creaminess. And that’s just the beginning,” reads the Grill’s website.

Whether mild or fiery, each dish promises a burst of flavor. Including its Pineapple Hatch Margarita, made with Omleca Altos Reposado tequila.

Join the festivities to indulge in the rich culture and heritage of Tex-Mex cuisine, where the vibrant flavors of the Hatch chile take center stage. The buffet dinner is set to take place on Aug. 17, from 5 p.m. to 9 pm, and it’s priced at only $25 per person.

Don’t miss this hot and savory celebration!