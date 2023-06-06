Fever

DALLAS (KDAF) — Would you be willing to be blindfolded for a unique dining experience?

Well depending on how adventurous you are, you may have a chance to do just that. For just $90 you can eat at the luxurious Pyramid at the Fairmont Dallas.

Enjoy a three-course menu featuring a unique variety of ingredients to excite and heighten the tastebuds.

Guests will have three options to choose from: vegan, seafood, or meat which can be decided during purchase. You can also purchase full wine or cocktails on the day of the event.

The event is limited with only two dates available for June 10 and June 24. For tickets and more information click here.