DALLAS(KDAF)—Summer is a time when the heat can make us feel parched and in need of something refreshing to quench our thirst.

There’s something about cracking open a cold one on a hot summer day that just hits the spot. Not only is beer delicious, but it also offers a great way to unwind and relax after a long, sweltering day.

According to Gayort, a website that focuses on wines and beer, these 9 summer beers are the best of the best in 2023. Among the summer’s best beers, a Dallas-brewed beer called Four Corners Brewing El Grito Lager ranked #3.

Gayot said, “Founded in Dallas in 2012, Four Corners Brewing Co. brings together the culture of craft brewing with Mexican-American bicultural heritage”.