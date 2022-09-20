DALLAS (KDAF) — Put your Crocs in sports-mode, we’ve got an insanely cool announcement to share with you.

“Iconic comfort wrapped in 7-Eleven drip,” that’s the message Crocs is sending to the world about its latest collaboration with the world’s favorite convenience store (that isn’t Buc-ee’s).

Right now, lovers of the footwear company and 7-Eleven can enter a draw for a chance to win Mega Crush, the initial release of this collab!

“Race ready for the road or shopping on the snack aisle. Bold 7-Eleven colors wrap your favorite new Crocs: the Mega Crush Clog—keep your style high while the flavorful Jibbitz™ charms give your feet all the right ingredients to make it through the day and the night.”

7-Eleven X Crocs

Crocs tweeted, “Surprise. It’s here! Bold 7-Eleven colors from the snack aisle wrap your favorite new Crocs: The Mega Crush Clog. Available now for a limited time. #7ElevenXCrocs@7eleven ​​https://crocs.shoes/7ElevenXCrocs.”

Next up for this iconic collab will be three more styles to choose from, coming in early November.

