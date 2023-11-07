The video above is from a previous segment.

DALALS (KDAF) — A Christmas Carol is coming to the Dallas Theater Center from Nov. 30 to Dec 30.

The classic holiday story by Charles Dickens follows the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge, as three spirits come to visit and to take him on a fantastic journey through Christmases past, present, and future.

“Brimming with joyful songs, magical spirits, and holiday cheer, this holiday classic embodies a story of joy, redemption, and the spirit of Christmas,” the website said.

Credit: Dallas Theater Center

Tickets are available here starting at $36. Don’t miss your chance to see this Christmas classic on the stage!