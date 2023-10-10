DALLAS (KDAF) — Located in North Haven Gardens, coffee boutique Ralph & Rose has a lot to offer.

It’s not only a coffee and pastry shop but also includes a plant nursery, boutique and even a little park for the little ones. Coffee and pastries are sold between 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. While lunch is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

All pastries are sourced locally, the menu is described to have a ‘Napa-style’ themed cuisine. “Ralph & Rose menu offers a delicious, Napa-style fare in the heart of North Haven Gardens. The menu includes sandwiches, salads, seasonal soups, coffees or a glass of wine,” their website read.

The Greenhouse is open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit Ralph & Rose’s social media and website.