DALLAS (KDAF) — Thousands of families and friends gather for this celebration of life which is now making its way to Dallas.

People from all over the world come together to experience the Water Lantern Festival. The celebration is held in multiple locations including internationally reminding festival goers of the value of life and the importance of cherishing loved ones.

“Water Lantern Festival is filled with fun, happiness, hope, and great memories that you’ll cherish for a lifetime. This is a family-friendly event that can be shared by everyone. Friends, families, neighbors, and lots of people that you haven’t met can come together to create a peaceful, memorable experience,” as mentioned on the festival’s website.

The event will be held on Saturday, June 24th and tickets are still on sale! You can purchase your tickets online on the website. Each ticket will come with a wristband entry, LED candle, conversation cards and more.