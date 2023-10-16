DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s crazy how the later months seem to go by the quickest. With the holidays coming up, many people are planning ways to spend with family and friends. Here is a list of some family-friendly events to keep in mind! We will keep updating this list as it gets closer to the month of December.

Miracle on 134th Street: Nov. 21 through Dec. 23

“Experience Christmas like never before! Over 2 million Christmas lights illuminate the forest in the most captivating manner. At the center of it all is Santa’s 8500 square foot workshop where moments become memories,” their website mentioned. Find out more information, here.

Radiance! at The Ranch: Nov. 18 through Jan. 1, 2024

Enjoy exciting scenes filled with Christmas lights and creativity from the comfort of your own vehicle! “We’ve added new, exciting scenes, more lights, and a VIP option that includes shorter wait access, hot chocolate, magic light glasses for the kids, and a Christmas cookie for everyone!” Tickets are sold here.

Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza: Nov. 19 through Dec. 18

The Dallas Cowboys will be celebrating their fifth annual Cowboys Christmas Extravaganza at The Star in Frisco. The tree lighting and performances will occur every Friday and Saturday evening at 6 p.m. from Nov. 19 through Dec. 18 on Tostitos Championship Plaza.

Dallas Zoo Lights: Nov. 17 through Jan 2, 2024

The Dallas Zoo hosts their Zoo Lights event every year during the holidays! You can purchase tickets ahead of time here.