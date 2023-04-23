DALLAS(KDAF)— WOW! There’s someone in North Texas with a $95,000,000 lottery ticket, I know we all wish we were them.

The Texas Lottery reports a $95,000,000 winning#TexasLottery ticket from Saturday’s drawing was sold in ColleyvilleTX! #TexasLottery#Texas. “A $95 MILLION jackpot-winning ticket for last night’s #LottoTexas jackpot was sold in #Colleyville,” said Texas Lottery.

Texas Lottery said the $95 million was the largest jackpot in the US.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers from the Saturday, April 22 drawing (3,5, 18, 29, 30, and 52). It was sold at Lottery Now on 5200 Colleyville Blvd #501; the ticket was not a Quick Pick.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.”