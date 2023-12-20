DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’re looking to start the New Year with a fresh financial plan, to save money without cutting out the things you enjoy, financial expert Ben McLaughlin has some tips.

Small luxuries like take-out and food delivery service charges cost Americans nearly $1,100 per person yearly — but austerity measures aren’t the only way to cut costs. Forgotten fees like unused gym memberships and streaming services can also be costly, costing $314 per household. And hidden fees from ATMs and banks cost Americans over $400 per person, totaling $95.8 billion nationwide.

The most significant opportunity to recoup these losses lies in switching to savings. By moving their money from low-interest accounts to higher yield savings, Americans are losing out on average $1,021 per person, or $266 Billion nationwide.

With many people facing financial difficulties in 2023, is there a way to save money without sacrificing what you enjoy in 2024?

Ben McLaughlin, financial expert from savings platform Raisin, offers his advice on 8 ways to count your cash in 2024: “One of the easiest ways to save is by cutting unused subscriptions like gym memberships and streaming services. These costs can add up quickly, totaling about $314 per household per year, and you won’t miss what you don’t use.

“Typical financial advice often chastises people to avoid takeout, coffees, evenings out, and any unessential expenses—lunches alone cost an estimated $467 a person, food delivery fees add up to $655, and the average adult spends just over $1000 on alcoholic beverages. While these costs can add up quickly, the best move is mindfulness over austerity.

“My advice is to trim the fat from your spending rather than remove it altogether. When we set unrealistic expectations for saving, we get discouraged and can go completely off track when we fail. Instead of saying, ‘I’m never going to go to a coffee shop or eat at a restaurant ever again, take stock of what small luxuries are essential to you and enjoy them. Live your life. And make smarter choices in other areas.

“Another way consumers can save money without depriving themselves is by eliminating unnecessary finance fees. On average, Americans are charged $133 on ATM fees and $300 on bank account fees like maintenance charges, withdrawal and transfer fees, and falling below minimum account thresholds. Refinancing credit card debt could save an additional $501 per year.

“And finally, one of the best opportunities to recap these losses and make more of the savings you make throughout the year is moving savings from low-yield savings accounts to high-yield savings accounts. The average savings account in the U.S. currently pays less than 0.5% interest, while market-leading rates are as high as 5.26%. Switching for a better rate can easily earn households $2,029 per year, on average, for free.”

