DALLAS (KDAF) — Looking for fun things to do in DFW this weekend? We’ve got you covered.

From Baby Yoda’s birthday party to college football tailgates and everything in between, here are eight things happening in Dallas Nov. 10 to 12.

Dallas Brew Festival

Beer lovers rejoice: there’s a brew festival in Dallas on Nov. 11 throughout Old City Park. Get ready to sample brews from some of the best breweries in town! Read more about this event here.

Celebrate Baby Yoda’s Birthday Party

Get ready for a party that’s out of this world…it’s time to celebrate everyone’s favorite little green Jedi on Nov. 11! Read more here.

Credit: Truck Yard

Watch the Cowboys v. New York at Texas Live!

Catch all the action of the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants at Texas Live! on Nov. 12. Kick-off starts at 3:25 p.m., so ditch your couch and get there early for food, drinks, giveaways, live entertainment and more. Read more here.

Tailgate with Après Hours at SMU v. UNT

Après Hours, Dallas’ favorite canned espresso martini brand, is gearing up for a ‘Tini Tailgate at the SMU vs. UNT football game on Nov. 10. Fans can grab a pick-me-up before the game at ‘The Boulevard’ (SMU’s tailgating area) from 5 p.m. until kick-off. Continue your buzz inside the stadium at one of the three walk-through brews located in sections 210, 226 and 200 where Après Hours is available for purchase.

Credit: Après Hours

Grab a free burger at Hat Creek

All active and retired military with a valid military ID can get a free Big Hat burger on Veterans day, Nov. 11. Read more here.

Fall Crawl in Bishop Arts

Dallasites is hosting a Fall Crawl in Bishop Arts on Nov. 11. Get into the fall spirit with themed cocktails, pies, music, and more. Read more here.

See the Grinch at Gaylord ICE!

The signature holiday attraction at the Gaylord Texan hotel features favorite scenes from the beloved story Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas!, brought to life in sculptures hand-carved from more than 2 million pounds of ice. Read more here.

Credit: Gaylord Ice

Champagne Stroll in Highland Park

Shop and sip around the shops of Highland Park to sample various wines and food pairings provided by Whole Foods Market. You can also enjoy a free entertainment including music, unique photo opportunities, a typewriter poet and more. Read more here.