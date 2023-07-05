DALLAS(KDAF)—The Lone Star State is renowned for its rich history, diverse culture, and stunning natural beauty.

Beyond the well-known attractions, Texas hides a treasure trove of unusual and offbeat experiences that are sure to leave a lasting impression.

The Atlas Obscura Guide listed 326 things you can do in Texas that are cool, hidden, and unusual. Whether you’re a resident or a visitor, here are some of the most unusual things to do and see in Texas.

Here are the 8 most unusual things to do and see in Texas:

  1. Hamilton Pool – Dripping Springs, Texas
  2. Museum of the Weird- Austin, Texas
  3. Cathedral of Junk- Austin, Texas
  4. Fort Worth Water Gardens- Fort Worth Texas
  5. Uncommon Objects- Austin, Texas
  6. Cadillac Ranch- Amarillo, Texas
  7. Congress Bridge Bats- Austin, Texas
  8. Jacob’s Well- Wimberly Texas