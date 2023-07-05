DALLAS(KDAF)—The Lone Star State is renowned for its rich history, diverse culture, and stunning natural beauty.
Beyond the well-known attractions, Texas hides a treasure trove of unusual and offbeat experiences that are sure to leave a lasting impression.
The Atlas Obscura Guide listed 326 things you can do in Texas that are cool, hidden, and unusual. Whether you’re a resident or a visitor, here are some of the most unusual things to do and see in Texas.
Here are the 8 most unusual things to do and see in Texas:
- Hamilton Pool – Dripping Springs, Texas
- Museum of the Weird- Austin, Texas
- Cathedral of Junk- Austin, Texas
- Fort Worth Water Gardens- Fort Worth Texas
- Uncommon Objects- Austin, Texas
- Cadillac Ranch- Amarillo, Texas
- Congress Bridge Bats- Austin, Texas
- Jacob’s Well- Wimberly Texas