The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 14, because the solar eclipse is coming to town.

The NASA website reported, “An annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon passes between the Sun and Earth while it is at its farthest point from Earth. Because the Moon is farther away from Earth, it appears smaller than the Sun and does not completely cover the star. This creates a ‘ring of fire’ effect in the sky.”

This year’s eclipse will be visible for millions of people in parts of Mexico, South and Central America, and the United States — including Texas.

Here’s where to get the best view in the state, with 80 – 100 percent visibility:

Odessa: 100 percent

San Antonio: 100 percent

Corpus Christi: 100 percent

Padre Island: 100 percent

Waco: 85 percent

Dallas/Ft Worth: 80 percent

Austin: 80 percent

Houston: 80 percent

The second phase of the eclipse, which is when the ring of fire will be visible, is expected to occur at 11:53 P.M. on October 14.

Remember that it is never safe to look directly at the sun without specialized eye protection designed for solar viewing. Review these safety guidelines to prepare before the annual eclipse.