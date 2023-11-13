The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Get into the holiday spirit with the 7th Annual Naughty or Nice Holiday Crawl!

This year’s event will be on Dec. 9, starting at 12 p.m.

“Nothing screams holiday cheer more than our Naughty or Nice bar crawl, one of the best days of the year! Dust off your ugly sweaters, tacky Christmas gear, and Santa suits, and get ready to deck the halls for our most epic and biggest bar crawl,” the website said.

Check-in Locations: (From 12 to 2:30 p.m.)

Four Day Weekend, 5601 Sears St, Dallas, TX 75206

After Party Locations: (from 5 to 7 p.m.)

Stan’s Blue Note, 2908 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206

River Pig, 1720 Greenville Ave, Dallas, TX 75206

Get your tickets here.