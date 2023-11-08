The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — The holidays are a time that people usually spend with family and friends, however this year, many Americans are fine not bringing a plus one or being by themselves.

A new study by Dating Advice.com, claims more than 70% of Americans are fine with attending a New Year’s party alone this year.

The survey also found that many Americans will bring whoever to holiday dinner with over a quarter Americans admitting that they will always show up to a holiday dinner no matter how long.

Either way, we hope you spend the holidays with people that bring you good energy and love!