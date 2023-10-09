The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Looking for something to do on Friday the 13th? We’ve got you covered. From mixology to zombie hunting, here are 7 things to do on this superstitious day.

Friday the 13th Comedy Show and Costume Contest

Watch some killer comedy and participate in a costume contest at Shark’s Comedy Club in Dallas. Get your tickets here for $13.

Date: Oct. 13

Time: 8 to10 P.M.

Location: Shark’s Comedy Club, 1300 N Riverfront Blvd Dallas, TX 75207

Zombie Safari Dallas: The Zombie Hunt

Get the ultimate interactive zombie hunting experience at Cousins Paintball in Forney — the best haunted hay ride in DFW. Get tickets here starting at $9.95.

Date: Oct. 13

Time: 7 to 10 P.M.

Location: Cousins Paintball Park Dallas, 8975 Farm to Market Road 740 Forney, TX 75126

Halloween Spooktacular Flower Class

Celebrate Friday the 13th by creating a Halloween themed flower arrangement, filled with luxurious blooms and seasonal stems that you get to take home at the end of the night. Reserve a spot starting at $35.

Date: Oct.13

Time: 7 to 9 P.M.

Location: Odd Leaf Apothecary, 900 East Copeland Road Suite 240 Arlington, TX 76011

Super Scary Sugar Cookie Class and Party

Take your baking skills to the next level with a sugar cookie baking class to transform ordinary cookies into terrifyingly tasty treats. Get tickets for $60.

Date: Oct. 13

Time: 7 to 10 P.M.

Location: Maw-Maw’s Treats, 234 Golfers Way Azle, TX 76020

Boos & Booze Mixology Class

Learn how to create Halloween-themed drinks at The People’s Last Stand mixology class. Reserve your spot here.

Date: Oct. 13

Time: 10 to 11 P.M.

Location: The People’s Last Stand, 5319 East Mockingbird Lane #210 Dallas, TX 75206

Dallas Terrors Ghost Tour

Put on your walking shoes and head into D-Town’s eerie, hidden past with a walking tour to meet the ghosts of Dallas. Grab your tickets here.

Date: Oct. 13

Time: 8 P.M.

Location: Ferris Plaza, 400 S Houston St. Dallas, TX, 75202

Flash Tattoos

Indulge in the mystique of Friday the 13th by getting a flash tattoo at Good Pain Artworks Tattoos. There will also be food and retail vendors stationed outside the shop. Reserve a spot here.

Date: Oct. 13

Time: 7 P.M.

Location: Good Pain Artworks Tattoo & Piercing Shop, 112 Northeast 4th St, Grand Prairie, TX 75050