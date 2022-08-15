DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time to bring out your nicest of mugs or your largest tankard as 7-Eleven prepares to bring back its signature Bring Your Own Cup Day.

The gas station chain’s holiday will be falling on Aug. 27 this year as 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty members are encouraged to grab their favorite fish bowls, cookie jars, wine glasses and more to fill them with their favorite Slurpee flavor for just $1.99 at participating locations.

Ahead of the celebration, 7-Eleven officials have released some rules, so listen up:

Make sure the cup is clean Confirm the cup is leak proof Verify that the cup of your choosing fits upright within the 10-inch diameter hole in the in-store display

“We want customers to build the Slurpee drink of their dreams while having fun with their vessel of choice – and we can’t wait to see some of the creative cups they come up with,” Dennis Phelps, 7-Eleven Proprietary Beverages Senior Product Director, said in a news release.

This promotion is limited to one cup per person.