DALLAS (KDAF) — In keeping up with all the latest trends, 7-Eleven has released a new limited edition clothing line with Overtime and Easy Otabor.

Officials say the clothing line is inspired by the pick-up basketball phrase “Game to Eleven. The clothing line is described as “streetwear-meets-sportswear” with designs based around fan favorite 7-Eleven items, including Slurpee drinks and Big Gulp fountain drinks.

The line features branded hoodies, T-shirts, and mesh shorts. It drops on Friday, Aug. 5 at noon at 7-Eleven.com/lp/Overtime.

“It has been a blast teaming up with Easy Otabor and Overtime for this ‘slam dunk’ capsule – and we can’t wait to see how our customers sport these designs both in and out of stores,” Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer said in a news release on 7-Eleven’s site.

Customers can also have the chance to win the collection by purchasing select items through 7Rewards and Speedy Rewards loyalty programs or through 7NOW Delivery.

