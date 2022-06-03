DALLAS (KDAF) — 7-Eleven is opening its fifth Evolution Store in the metroplex, this one being located in Dallas on Preston and Alpha Roads.

Officials say the chain’s Evolution Store concept “boasts customizable beverage options, a premium cigar humidor and the latest digital innovations in addition to Laredo Taco Company® a popular south Texas restaurant concept known for its authentic flavors of the Texas and Mexico border.”

If you’re unfamiliar with the concept, but live in Dallas. If you have driven on Abrams Road near Skillman, there is a 7-Eleven across the street from Bahama Bucks. That one is an Evolution Store.

“The customer is getting the convenience they expect from 7-Eleven – coupled with a delicious restaurant-quality dining option and unique and innovative beverages,” Molly Long, 7-Eleven Vice President of Store Evolution and Design, said in a news release. “These lab stores give us an opportunity to test, learn and scale successes into our new store standards which ultimately allows us to continuously improve the experience for all our customers.”

The exact location for this new store is 13635 Preston Road.