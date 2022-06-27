DALLAS (KDAF) — If you’ve ever played a slot machine at a casino and hit a triple seven or got the big win where the screen screams jackpot at you, you’ve experienced a feeling like no other. However, there are more jackpots to be had outside of slot machines, especially for a resident in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The Texas Lottery reports a $7.25 million jackpot-winning ticket from Saturday’s Lotto Texas drawing was sold just outside of Dallas, in Irving. That winning ticket matched all six of the winning numbers from the June 25 drawing.

It was sold at a Circle K on Valleyview Lane in Irving, and the ticket was not a Quick Pick. The ticket purchaser also chose the cash-value option. There were also seven total secondary prize winners from this drawing that matched five of the six winning numbers to win $3,218 each.

One of those secondary prize winners also chose the Extra! option to skyrocket their winnings to $13,218.