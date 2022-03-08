DALLAS (KDAF) — A huge seven-figure jackpot-winning Texas Lottery ticket was sold in the North Texas city of Grapevine.

The lottery says a $6.75 million jackpot-winning Lotto Texas ticket for Saturday’s (March 5) drawing was sold at Grapevine Market on Northwest Highway. The ticket matched all six winning numbers, 4, 14, 37, 39, 51 and 52.

The Texas Lottery urges players to check their tickets as the winner will claim over $5 million cash before taxes after they chose the cash value option. The winning ticket must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.

From the March 5 Lotto Texas drawing, three other winning tickets matched 5/6 of the winning numbers and chose the Extra! to net over $13,000 in winnings each.